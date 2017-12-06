'Street Fighter V' News: Upcoming Arcade Mode Detailed Further by Developers

Six different paths will be offered to players in Arcade Mode

Capcom Unity Some of the Arcade Mode paths coming to 'Street Fighter V' will feature a bonus stage

Early next year, the long-requested Arcade Mode will finally be added to "Street Fighter V."

This feature is one that many fans consider to be essential to the game, and so they have high expectations for it.

From what has been revealed of it thus far, it seems like Arcade Mode will be packed full of content.

Detailed recently in a new post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers revealed that six different paths will be made available to players in Arcade Mode. These six paths represent the mainline installments of the long-running fighting game franchise, so they figure to offer some pleasant trips down memory lane.

The number of battles that players will have to go through with each path will differ.

According to a screenshot provided by the developers, four battles will be featured in the "Street Fighter" path, while "Street Fighter II" involves eight matches. "Street Fighter Alpha" will call on players to go through 10 battles, while "Street Fighter III's" path is made up of six. The "Street Fighter IV" path will present eight bouts, and finally, the "Street Fighter V" path includes 11.

To make things easier or harder, players can select the difficultly level as well as the number of rounds.

Players will be able to acquire points as they go through Arcade Mode, and the individual who amasses the most points at the end of a month of play will receive a special title.

Also, there are over 200 endings available in Arcade Mode, and in all likelihood, it will take players some time to unlock all of those.

Aside from Arcade Mode, there are also other significant additions coming to the fighting game.

In an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers shared that the "Arcade Edition" of the game will be due out on Jan. 16 and will include a second V-Trigger, Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, the Gallery and even a redesigned user interface.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.