'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Another Clue Points to a Version Select Option Being Added Soon

Once the "Arcade Edition" update is released for "Street Fighter V," players can expect to see several new additions in the game, including game modes and features that can be used in battle.

Developers have already detailed many of those additions previously, but some things that have emerged online recently are hinting that there may be other features of the "Arcade Edition" update that have not been officially revealed yet.

To be more specific, something known as Version Select could be included in the upcoming update.

That feature can be seen in a video uploaded just before the new year by noted data-miner "X-Kira."

Now, in addition to that video, there may be another clue hinting that Version Select really is coming to the fighting game.

An image included in a recent report from EventHubs displays a pause menu. The pause menu contains the words "Version Select" along with some other options players can tinker with.

It's unclear exactly what Version Select will add to "Street Fighter V," though in an earlier article, the folks from EventHubs hinted that it could function similarly to Version Select options included in previous installments of the series.

If the new Version Select coming to the game functions similar to those earlier variants, then this addition may enable players to choose between the seasonal variants of characters.

Version Select has the potential to be an intriguing addition if it is implemented, though players may need to wait until the "Arcade Edition" update is released to find that out.

While the inclusion of Version Select is not yet confirmed, players can count on seeing the new Arcade, Extra Battle and Team Battle modes.

A Boss Rush mode could be added too, though that remains unconfirmed as well.

The "Arcade Edition" will be released for "Street Fighter V" on Jan. 16.