'Street Fighter V' Rumors: 'Arcade Edition' Update May Also Introduce a New Boss Rush Mode

YouTube courtesy of Street Fighter 'Street Fighter V's' 'Arcade Edition' update is set to be released on Jan. 16

The feature-filled "Arcade Edition" update is already due out for "Street Fighter V" later this month, and while developers have already detailed its many contents, there may be one more mode included in it that they have not talked about just yet.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, well-known leakster "X-Kira" has once again found something of great interest tucked away in the game's files.

This time around, the object of interest appeared to be an additional mode.

"X-Kira" provided a preview of something known as a Boss Rush mode in a new video. In this mode, the player takes on several enemies. To be more specific, the video showed the player taking on different non-player character bosses.

What is even more interesting is that there are apparently different courses that players can go through in the Boss Rush mode.

While the video above showed the player taking on various Shadaloo-aligned enemies, another one posted by "X-Kira" featured a person going through the Illuminati course.

Other Boss Rush courses found by "X-Kira" include ones that featured members of S.I.N., Neo Shadaloo, Mad Gear and Civilians. There were also courses that remain unknown.

Thus far, "Street Fighter V's" developers have yet to confirm that they are going to add a Boss Rush mode, though it is an interesting enough element that could warrant inclusion in the "Arcade Edition" update.

Though Boss Rush mode is not guaranteed to be added to the game at this point, there are still new modes featured in the "Arcade Edition" update that players will be able to try out.

There is the long sought-after Arcade mode, the potentially rewarding Extra Battle mode and the recently introduced Team Battle mode. The Gallery and additional V-Triggers are also included in the "Arcade Edition" update.

Players do not have to wait that much longer for the "Arcade Edition" update as it is already due out for "Street Fighter V" on Jan. 16.