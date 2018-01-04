'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Clues Hinting Gill May Be Added to the Game Surface Online

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter Could Gill be added soon to 'Street Fighter V?'

A number of objects of interest have previously been found in the files of "Street Fighter V," though some recent discoveries could be the most intriguing ones yet.

Noted data miner "X-Kira" took another tour through the game's files just recently. After doing so, two specific items were found that should really raise some eyebrows.

The first item of interest can be seen in a video posted recently by "X-Kira."

Near the end of the video, players can see a familiar sight – a character with flowing blonde hair and a body made up of a blue-colored half and another covered in red.

Then, over on Twitter, "X-Kira," shared an image, and included in it was a slot for a character named Gill, the same character featured in the video above.

For those who may be unaware, Gill is actually an important character in the "Street Fighter" series.

According to the Street Fighter Wiki, Gill is the leader of the secretive organization known as the Illuminati – one that has been pulling the strings from behind the scenes for a long time.

Gill possesses more than just political power, however. In battle, he is capable of controlling the elements of fire and ice and then using them to attack his opponents. He is absolutely relentless in combat, and it is difficult for even the strongest fighters to defeat him.

Many of the fans who have heard of this Gill coming to "Street Fighter V" rumor have expressed excitement over the possibility of it happening, though it is unclear if that will actually take place.

Developers have already announced the Season 3 DLC characters coming to the game, and Gill is not among them.

Interestingly enough, however, there is a theory hinting that maybe Gill is actually slated to be added to the game.

The folks at EventHubs previously drew attention to a theory put forth by "BornFree" suggesting that perhaps one of the Season 3 DLC characters, namely G, could just be Gill in disguise.

Given the things that were discovered recently, perhaps there is something to that theory.

In any case, many fans will likely be looking closely now for any trace of Gill, and hopefully, this matter will be resolved soon.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.