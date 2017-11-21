'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Developers May Have Just Hinted at the Upcoming Addition of Sakura

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter New characters are expected to be added to 'Street Fighter V' over the course of next year

"Street Fighter V's" developers are poised to put a bow on its second season and usher in the arrival of a third one. And while they have yet to reveal all the new features that will be added in Season 3, some clues may have already been provided.

For instance, something the developers did at the Red Bull Battle Grounds this past weekend may have just hinted at the identity of one Season 3 downloadable content character.

Following the reveal of a new trailer hyping up the arrival of the "Arcade Edition" of the game, the Castle at Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts, where the aforementioned event was being held began to fill up with pink flowers that are also known as cherry blossoms, EventHubs reported.

In Japan, cherry blossoms are also known as sakura.

Sakura also happens to be the name of one of the more popular characters in "Street Fighter" history.

Sakura Kasugano is the super-energetic schoolgirl who has long admired the veterans of the series like Ryu and Ken, according to the Street Fighter Wiki. Her admiration for Ryu, in particular, is reflected in the way that she fights, as she puts her own spin on his moves that effectively creates a unique fighting style.

It is really no surprise that so many fans have taken a liking to Sakura given how well she has been portrayed in the series. And now, she may be coming to "Street Fighter V."

Notably, while what happened at the Red Bull Battle Grounds may be the first instance of the developers teasing Sakura's eventual addition, rumors from earlier this year have previously hinted at that possibility.

Earlier this year, an EventHubs user who goes by the name of "Flowtron" stated that Sakura would be one of the DLC characters added to the game in Season 3 along with Sagat, who is another series veteran.

Ordinarily, claims like the one "Flowtron" made would just be dismissed, but considering how accurate this individual was when it came to predicting the Season 2 additions, fans may want to watch out for any Sakura and Sagat-related clues.

More news about the DLC characters who will be added to "Street Fighter V" in Season 3 should be made available soon.