'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Is Blanka One of the Season 3 DLC Characters?

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter Season 3 of 'Street Fighter V' may feature a returning Blanka

Season 3 of "Street Fighter V" is expected to begin sooner rather than later, and fans are already getting excited by the possibility that new downloadable content characters may be introduced once again.

While developers have yet to confirm the addition of new characters, recent rumors have already been pointing to which fighters may be coming to the game soon.

Throughout much of this year, Sagat and Sakura are two characters that have been mentioned quite frequently as Season 3 DLC additions, so much so that fans would probably be a little bit surprised if they were not announced.

Beyond those two, things start to get a little murkier. However, there have been some recent posts from possibly or previously connected individuals which indicated that yet another familiar face may be set to return in Season 3 of the game, and that familiar face could belong to none other than Blanka.

First off, there was a lengthy post from Redditor "DasVergeben" that contained all kinds of leaks pertaining to different games. One of those games was "Street Fighter V," and in talking about it, "DasVergeben" passed along information from an anonymous source who claimed that Blanka would be one of the returning characters.

Then, not long after that, another individual who may be in possession of insider information talked about potential Season 3 DLC additions as well. This other individual was EventHubs user "flowtron," and in the past, this person managed to accurately predict many of the things that occurred in Season 2.

According to "flowtron," Season 3 probably includes Blanka.

It makes sense for the developers to add Blanka.

Blanka is one of the most easily recognizable characters the series has ever produced, and he has a pretty unique moveset as well.

Many fans would likely welcome the addition of Blanka, and they are probably hoping that these latest rumors pan out.

Season 3 of "Street Fighter V" is drawing closer and closer, and perhaps that means Blanka's reintroduction to fans will be happening in the near future too.