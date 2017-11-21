'Street Fighter V' Rumors: M. Bison May Be Getting Back a Classic Attack Courtesy of the 'Arcade Edition' Update

All of the game's characters will receive second V-Triggers via the 'Arcade Edition' update

Capcom Unity M. Bison's second V-Trigger could grant him access to a classic attack

The massive "Arcade Edition" update will be released for "Street Fighter V" early next year, and among the many features included in it are the new V-Triggers.

Developers gave fans a little tease of the new V-Triggers in a recently released trailer. The second V-Triggers for several characters were shown in the clip, including the one that will be given to M. Bison.

The folks over at EventHubs took a closer look at the trailer, and they saw something familiar once M. Bison was shown onscreen. To be more specific, the clip seemed to be showing that he will once again be able to use a classic move of his, the one known as the Psycho Crusher.

The Psycho Crusher is M. Bison's signature attack, according to the Street Fighter Wiki, which is why its omission from the game had seemed curious. But now it appears that the developers are doing something about that.

When using the Psycho Crusher, M. Bison launches himself towards his opponent in a manner almost similar to a large projectile. He twists and turns in the air while using this move, and there is also a layer of energy serving to both protect him and deal additional damage to an opponent unfortunate enough to be in the path of the attack.

If the Psycho Crusher really is set to be a part of M. Bison's moveset inside "Street Fighter V," many fans will likely be happy with that development.

Notably, it seems like M. Bison will be getting more than just the Psycho Crusher. As EventHubs pointed out, his V-Trigger could end up being comprised of three different attacks, with the Psycho Crusher serving as just one of them.

Additional details regarding the new V-Triggers coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.