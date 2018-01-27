'Street Fighter V' Rumors: More Alternate Colors, Costumes Discovered in the Game's Files

Season 3 Character Sakura among those who may be getting new costumes

More new features are expected to be added to 'Street Fighter V' later this year

The folks over at Capcom have been gaining back some goodwill among its fans thanks to the recent release of "Street Fighter V's" "Arcade Edition" update and the many new additions that came along with it.

The developers apparently are not done yet with adding new content, however.

Spotted recently by Shoryuken, noted data miner "X-Kira" again went through the game's files and managed to come up with some interesting discoveries.

First off, "X-Kira" found the EX01 colors for M. Bison and Necalli.

Both alternate color schemes looked pretty stylish. M. Bison being decked out in an all-red outfit looked just right for this classic character, while Necalli gained a new edge from his white locks.

Fans commenting on the video have expressed that they would very much like to have those colors accessible to them, though it is still unclear when they may be added to "Street Fighter V."

In a separate video, "X-Kira" showed the filenames for some costumes that cannot be used in the main game just yet.

"X-Kira" noted that there were six new costumes in the files, and the characters who could be getting them soon are Akuma, Ibuki, Ken, Nash, R. Mika and recently added Season 3 character Sakura.

The data miner's findings suggested that most of the new costumes belonged to different sets, except for the ones that may be given to Akuma and Sakura.

Costumes for Blanka also appear to have been discovered, though these are ones that players were probably expecting to see released alongside the Season 3 character anyway. The four costumes found were Blanka's default, nostalgia and story outfits as well as an additional battle outfit.

It is still unclear when Blanka the character himself will be released, so fans will have to watch out for that as well.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.