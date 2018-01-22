'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Potential Extra Battle Mode Opponents May Have Been Discovered

New versions of characters already in the game among those who players may face

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter Some unique Extra Battle mode opponents could be featured inside 'Street Fighter V' soon

The "Arcade Edition" update recently added several new features to "Street Fighter V," with one of those being the potentially profitable/punishing Extra Battle mode.

When developers first talked about Extra Battle mode a little while back, they revealed that it was something that could allow players to unlock crossover costumes and even earn substantial Fight Money, provided that they also spend some Fight Money for those opportunities.

There is more to Extra Battle mode than just the rewards, however, as the challenges players can face here are quite interesting too. Recent findings even hinted there might be some truly special opponents set to be featured in this mode.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, noted data miner "X-Kira" posted some videos of Extra Mode battles that featured some unique opponents.

In one battle, the player-controlled character was shown going up against Shadow Nash, and this particular AI opponent seemed adept at launching counters and giving his enemy no room to breathe.

Another video provided a look at "X-Kira" facing off against a ghost version of M. Bison, and then there was also one that featured none other than the version of Shin Akuma that was included in "Street Fighter Zero 2."

Probably the most interesting potential Extra Battle opponent who "X-Kira" found is most noted for his size. To be more specific, a giant version of the character Peter was shown onscreen opposite the player-controlled character. The opponent in this battle was so huge that only his legs were shown when he was in a resting position.

It is unclear if Peter is the only character who can be depicted as a giant inside "Street Fighter V" or if other characters are also capable of featuring a supersized form.

Again, these were just opponents discovered through data mining so they are not guaranteed to be featured in Extra Battle mode yet, though more than a few players would probably be happy to see them in the game.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.