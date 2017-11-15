'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Sagat Mentioned Again as a Season 3 DLC Character

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter More characters are expected to be added to 'Street Fighter V' in Season 3

The first two seasons of "Street Fighter V" featured more characters being brought into the fold, including some familiar faces and entirely new ones.

With those two installments now in the books, fans are looking ahead to Season 3 and rumors are hinting that some notable additions are coming to the game.

Interestingly enough, there is one character in particular that has been mentioned pretty often as a potential Season 3 addition, and that is none other than Sagat.

Sagat is one of those most easily recognizable characters ever to be featured in the fighting game franchise. This is why many fans were none too pleased when the latest installment of the series was released without him as part of the roster.

Recent rumors are hinting that may change soon, however.

First off, an EventHubs user who goes by "Flowtron" mentioned earlier this year that Sagat would be one of the Season 3 additions. While that little bit of speculation seemed like a longshot to come true at the time, it now seems more likely in the wake of that individual accurately predicting which downloadable content characters would be introduced in Season 2.

More recently, noted data miner "X-Kira" found alternate versions for certain stages in the game's files. Interestingly enough, the variant for the Lair of the Four Kings stage included a statue of someone who bore a striking resemblance to Sagat.

Now, the latest "Street Fighter V" rumor has once again pointed to Sagat being a Season 3 DLC character.

Over on Reddit, "DasVergeben" claimed that Sagat would be one of the DLC characters featured in Season 3. The other Season 3 DLC characters would be Cody, Sodom, two newcomers and Sakura, according to the Redditr. Notably, Sakura was also mentioned as a potential Season 3 roster addition by "Flowtron."

Developers have still yet to fully flesh out their plans for Season 3 of "Street Fighter V," but with all these rumors swirling around, there are likely many players out there already expecting that the next year of the game will prominently feature Sagat.