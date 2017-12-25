YouTube courtesy of Street Fighter The 'Arcade Edition' update could also add several new stages to 'Street Fighter V'

The "Arcade Edition" update will add second V-Triggers, a bunch of new modes and several other significant features to "Street Fighter V," and among those may be more stages.

Spotted by EventHubs, noted data miner "X-Kira" again shared some interesting findings after going through the game's files

The data miner talked about the findings over on Facebook. And apparently, the "Arcade Edition" update could add several new stages that include remakes of battlegrounds previously featured in the long-running fighting game series and entirely new settings as well.

Beginning with the potential remakes, "X-Kira" indicated that five stages from "Street Fighter II" could be introduced in the upcoming update. Blanka and Sagat's stages may be among those taken from "Street Fighter II," which makes sense given that they are both coming to the latest installment of the series in Season 3. Other "Street Fighter II" stages that have apparently been found in the files include the Battle Harbor, the Big Factory and the Maharaja's Palace.

Five other stages may be taken from "Street Fighter Alpha II," with those being Beijing, China; Detroit Highway; the Field in a Thunderstorm; the Ridge Overlooking Guyana Falls; and the W.C. in the London Underground.

A single stage from "Street Fighter Alpha III" – the Hana Shotengai – could also be remade for "Street Fighter V." "Street Fighter III: The New Generation" may also contribute the Road in Kyoto stage.

Meanwhile, potentially coming from "Street Fighter III: Third Strike" are two stages, and those could be the Olmec Ruins and the Subway Station.

There may also be one "Final Fight" stage remade for the fighting game.

Eight entirely new stages may also be added to the fighting game courtesy of the "Arcade Edition" update. Four of the stages are apparently linked to Season 2 downloadable content characters Ed, Kolin, Menat and Zeku, while the other four are the Nguuhao Palace, the Rainbow Ring, a Shadaloo Corridor and the Neo Shadaloo Headquarters.

The aforementioned stages are still not confirmed for "Street Fighter V," but considering how much hype developers are drumming up for the "Arcade Edition" update, it may not be that surprising if they are indeed added.