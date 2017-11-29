'Street Fighter V' Rumors: The Characters Who Could End Up as DLC Additions for Season 3

Sakura and Sagat have been mentioned quite often as potential Season 3 DLC additions

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter Some interesting DLC characters could be added to 'Street Fighter V' over the course of Season 3

Season 3 of "Street Fighter V" is expected to start soon, and rumors have already been pointing to which new characters may be added.

First off, there are two characters in particular who have been mentioned pretty often as possible Season 3 additions, with those being Sagat and Sakura.

Those two characters are well-known and also well-loved by long-time fans of the series, so it would be not be surprising if the developers went ahead and finally added them to the roster.

Beyond that though, there may be other clues hinting at their upcoming arrivals.

Just last month, renowned data miner "X-Kira" found variants for stages in the game's files. The other version of the Lair of the Four Kings stage was particularly interesting as it featured a statue of someone who really looks like Sagat in the place of the one for F.A.N.G.

Then at the Red Bull Battle Grounds, the arena hosting the event began to fill up with pink flowers that resembled cherry blossoms, EventHubs reported. Cherry blossoms, for those who may be unaware, are known as sakura in Japan.

It is possible that "Street Fighter V's" developers may have already left some clues indicating that Sagat and Sakura are coming in Season 3.

Season 3 is expected to feature more than just two new additions, however, so who else may be added?

One possibility is Sodom, and the reason for this is the Capcom France Facebook account posting about the character seemingly out of the blue.

Another potential Season 3 character is one known only at the moment as the "president."

Not too long ago, known leakster "Flowtron" teased that Season 3 of the game could feature a "president" character, EventHubs reported. Interestingly enough, the site stumbled upon a "Fighting President" character that was apparently in development at one point but who never made it into the game.

From the looks of it, this president character may be an entirely new addition.

Season 3 could feature quite the interesting collection of DLC additions, or at least that is what rumors are hinting at thus far.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.