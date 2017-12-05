'Street Fighter V' Rumors: What Can Fans Expect From Sagat if He Is Added in Season 3?

Different clues point to Sagat being one of the Season 3 DLC characters

The start of "Street Fighter V's" third season is drawing closer and closer, and fans are expecting that new downloadable content characters are coming soon as well.

There are different signs already pointing to Sagat being one of those Season 3 DLC additions, ranging from fans simply wanting to see him in the game while other clues are in the form of possible leaks and datamining finds.

Earlier this year, an EventHubs user who goes by the username "flowtron" put forth several accurate predictions for Season 2 and also mentioned Sagat as a Season 3 addition.

Recently, noted data-miner "X-Kira" also found a variant for the Lair of the Four Kings stage in the game's files that featured a statue of someone who bore a striking resemblance to the aforementioned Sagat.

To put it simply, there are some interesting signs hinting that Sagat is coming. And while he has not been confirmed just yet, he does seem like a very possible Season 3 addition.

So, if Sagat really is coming soon to "Street Fighter V," what can fans expect from him?

For one, his fighting style may be tweaked a bit to make him a better fit for the roster.

Back in 2015, producer Yoshinori Ono told Famitsu in an interview that one of the reasons for why Sagat was left off the original roster was because he fought a little too similarly to some of the other characters already in the game, Siliconera reported.

Because of this, developers will likely tinker with Sagat's moveset just a bit to make sure that he does not play way too much like other already available characters.

A recent article from EventHubs also put forth some possibilities for moves that could be in Sagat's arsenal like the Edge Knee Strike, some kind of target combo and maybe even a special move known as the Tiger Claw.

Developers can do some interesting things with Sagat should they indeed decide to introduce him as a Season 3 addition, and there are fans waiting patiently to hear anything new about him.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.