'Street Fighter V' Season 3 News: Devs Reveal the Different Moves Included in Sakura's Arsenal

Capcom Unity Sakura is the next character set to be added to 'Street Fighter V'

Developers finally confirmed recently that new characters are indeed coming to "Street Fighter V" for Season 3, and leading the latest bunch of arrivals is none other than the cheerful and energetic Sakura Kasugano.

Sakura has long been a fan favorite so her initial absence in the game seemed curious. But now, developers are making up for that by giving her a moveset that features her classic attacks along with some interesting additions.

In a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers shared that Sakura will still fight pretty similarly to how she did in earlier installments of the franchise, which means she can still stun opponents with quick combos and keep them at bay with her fireball attacks.

Not everything is going to be the same, however.

Sakura will be getting some new moves to further flesh out her arsenal, and one of those is the anti-air fireball known as the Tengyo Hadoken.

To make her fit in with the rest of the "Street Fighter V" roster, Sakura is also getting her own V-Moves.

Her V-Skill is the Haru Kaze, and this is a move that can branch out into different directions once she executes it. Haru Kaze can end in three different ways, and it is up to the players to determine which one works best for them.

Sakura will also have access to two V-Triggers. Haru Arashi is Sakura's first V-Trigger, and once activated, this can make her fireball attacks even more damaging. The other V-Trigger she will be able to use is the Sakura Senpu, and this one powers up her punch and kick-based special moves.

Lastly, Sakura will also be able to pull off Sakura Rain, a Critical Art that will be a more powerful version of the Hadoken when used at range that can also turn into a spectacular fireball/punch combo within close quarters.

The Season 3 Character Pass will allow fans to play as Sakura and the rest of the new fighters – Blanka, Cody, G, Falke and Sagat – as soon as they are released. Sakura will be made playable starting Jan. 16, the same day that the "Arcade Edition" of the game is set to be released.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.