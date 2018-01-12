Stuntman Denies Confirming the Existence of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut

Facebook/JusticeaLeagueOfficial "Justice League" earned over 0 million at the worldwide box office after two weeks in theaters.

There's a new development in the petition to release Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League." Earlier this week, a report emerged stating that a stuntman who previously worked with Ben Affleck in "Batman V Superman" and "Justice League" had claimed that Snyder's cut of "Justice League" really exists. However, a more recent report reveals that the said stuntman did not post the said update after all.

"Justice League" opened in theaters last November and was met with mostly negative reviews. Fans were so disappointed with what they saw in the movie that they set up a petition to urge Warner Bros. to release Snyder's original cut of the film. It can be recalled that Snyder stepped down as the director of the film mid-production and Warner Bros. tapped Joss Whedon to take his place. Considering the major shakeup, fans believe that "Justice League" could not have been a box office bomb had the studio kept Snyder's original vision for the film.

After fans had set up the petition, reports came out claiming that Snyder's cut does not really exist, with some claiming that it does exist but with zero visual effects. Earlier this week, someone who identified himself as a "Justice League" stuntman posted this online: "Please pass along to your group my thanks for their passion in supporting Zack. Tell them I know for a fact that a Zack Snyder cut does exist and with the help of people like you and your group we can hopefully persuade WB to release it. Thanks again."

The post has already been deleted, but it has rekindled the hopes of fans who are still hoping to see Snyder's cut of the film. Unfortunately, the stuntman, who was quoted in the stories that made the rounds online, came forward to say that he did not make such a claim and that the person who posted the said update was not him but an impostor.

It remains to be seen where this long and winding story will go, but with Warner Bros. not confirming anything, fans should take updates from random individuals with a grain of salt.