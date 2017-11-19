Subaru Crosstrek 2018 Review: Same Rugged Hatchback Compact SUV Formula, Now Improved

The Subaru Crosstrek 2018 continues the brand's tradition of combining a rugged, off-road design with the newest assistive technology. It's the same standard all-wheel drive, now with more and better features.

The car maker's first Crosstrek was a hugely popular take on a compact SUV, combining the urban appeal of a hatchback with an off-roader design. It's not just for show, too, as the higher ride height gives it great clearance either on the trails or back on the city's curbs, as Cars reviewed.

Subaru The new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is a compact SUV that comes standard in all-wheel drive.

While the base trim covers the basics for fans of the small SUV, it's the 2.0i Limited that has most of the new toys when it comes to the dashboard. The color displays on the instrument cluster have been upgraded, but the biggest improvement came with the new generation StarLink infotainment console, as CNet notes.

While top models can have an oversized 8-inch display as an additional upgrade, the standard 6.5-inch screen is plenty with the standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. This center also integrates well with Pandora, Aha, iHartRadio, Yelp, SiriusXM and even the Magellan phone link.

Driver aids have been greatly improved, too; with the new lane keeping assist system actually using the electric power steering to keep the new Crosstrek in line. The rest of its EyeSight driver aid system comes with upgrades to standard features like lane departure and forward collision alerts.

Under the hood, this year's Crosstrek upgrade is not too different from the 2017 mode. It's the same 2.0-liter engine rated at 152 horsepower, and the 145 pounds-feet of torque can still take some time to push the SUV from standstill.

Like the older model, the 2018 Crosstrek still has the same generous backseat space and very slim pillars, giving a very spacious feel to the interior. Driver seat visibility remains excellent as well.

The 2018 Crosstrek base 2.0i model starts at $22,710 for the manual transmission, topping out at $30,655 for a fully-loaded CVT-equipped Limited edition.