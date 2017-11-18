Sudan's Christians Carry on Despite Persecution

A Christian pastor in Sudan has said that despite the escalating severe persecution in the Islamic-majority country, including the killing and jailing of church leaders, the faith is "still alive" and strong there.

"I want to say, as a ministry in Sudan, we want people to know that in spite of the situations that we are going through, that Christianity and the Church in Sudan I think is still strong. What has happened has astonished us," one Baptist pastor identified only as James said in a Mission Network News article on Friday.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/christianity-still-alive-sudan-despite-killings-jailing-pastors-sharing-gospel-206529/