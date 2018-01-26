'Suicide Squad 2' News: Sequel to Resurrect a Dead DC Character

(Photo: Facebook/SuicideSquad Featured is a promotional image for "Suicide Squad."

"Suicide Squad 2" may be bringing a DC character back from the dead.

The upcoming sequel might just revive one of the team's fallen members: El Diablo (Jay Hernandez). Fans have been speculating about El Diablo's return since the first film arrived in theaters. Hernandez himself even dropped hints about his character's potential return in the film's next installment.

Thanks to a new photo of the cast, fans may finally get the confirmation they need about El Diablo's involvement in the sequel. "Suicide Squad" star Joel Kinnaman recently shared a snap of him training at the gym alongside his male co-stars — including Hernandez.

El Diablo was one of the most popular characters in the first film, just behind Deadshot and Harley Quinn. He easily became a fan-favorite after he sacrificed his life at the end of the movie. The character, whose real name is Chato Santana, spent most of his life in the Belle Reve prison in solitary confinement.

He accidentally killed his fellow inmates in prison because of his explosive abilities. Still consumed with guilt, he mostly spent his time away from the action during the first film while the other villains loved the opportunity of busting some skulls.

Screenrant reports that production of the sequel is not expected to begin until the fall. Kinnaman's photo suggests production has been moving up under new DC Films president Walter Hamada. However, it's also possible that the actors are just spending some time together by working out. They have formed a close bond since the first film, so they could just be hitting the gym together.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. added Michael De Luca as producer for the next film. He will be working with lead producer Charles Roven, who is believed to be "very supportive" of De Luca being on board the sequel.

"Suicide Squad 2" is expected to hit the big screen in 2019.