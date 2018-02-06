Facebook/SuicideSquad Warner Bros. is prioritizing "Suicide Squad 2."

Joel Kinnaman, who portrayed Rick Flag in "Suicide Squad," talked about how Warner Bros. plan to improve the sequel. Meanwhile, will El Diablo (Jay Hernandez) return in "Suicide Squad 2?"

Kinnaman, who was recently working on Netflix' "Altered Carbon," revealed that Warner Bros. is prioritizing "Suicide Squad 2." More importantly, Kinnaman said that they are making it a priority to get the sequel right, Collider confirmed.

"They are working intensely on it. I know it's a big priority at Warner Bros., but it's an equally big priority to get it right. We all felt that we had lightning in a bottle, in a way, and it partly got away from us, a little bit. It's really important to harness everything that was great about it, and then fix what didn't really work," the actor explained.

On the other hand, Kinnaman offered that "Suicide Squad 2" will be better off with more "grounded" characters. According to Kinnaman, the "extreme" personalities and abilities of the characters in "Suicide Squad" could have more impact if there was "less sorcery," Yahoo! reports.

"I think the characters become more extreme if you see them in conjunction with real people," Kinnaman added.

The actor is excited to read the new script for "Suicide Squad 2," but he is still in the dark regarding plot details and storyline.

Meanwhile, there's a possibility that El Diablo could return in the sequel.

Kinnaman shared a photo of him on Instagram with the cast members of "Suicide Squad" getting back into shape. In the photo were Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Hernandez, along with their fitness trainer.

The training session could be one of those that will gear up the cast members for production of "Suicide Squad 2." It is also possible that the three have just bonded over the first film and started going on workouts together.

"Suicide Squad 2" is slated to premiere in 2019.