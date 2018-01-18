'Suicide Squad 2' Rumored To Be Ben Affleck's Final Appearance As Batman

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ben Affleck debuted as Batman in the DCEU via last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Suicide Squad 2" could be the last time Ben Affleck dons the Batsuit. This is according to a new rumor suggesting that the film will be the actor's final stint as Batman instead of the previously reported "Flashpoint."

According to Batman-On-Film, it's now looking likely that the Affleck's run as the dark knight will end with the Suicide Sequel. This is partly due to the underwhelming performance of "Justice League" in the box office which cast serious doubts about the future of "Flashpoint."

It's currently unknown how big of a role Batman will play in "Suicide Squad 2" as the character only made a brief cameo appearance in the first movie. However, it should be noted that Affleck and director Gavin O'Connor previously worked together on the 2016 film "The Accountant."

Last year, Affleck already said that he was looking for "a graceful and cool way" to segue out of his role as Batman. However, the actor failed to mention which film will feature his last appearance as the caped crusader.

More disappointing news is director Matt Reeves' solo Batman film may not be canon and will be released under the new DC films banner featuring standalone movies meaning that it will likely have nothing to do with the current DC Extended Universe. This is reportedly why Reeves is so resolute in recasting the Batman role. However, Batman-On-Film did emphasize that these are no more than rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

These recent developments have revived rumors that Warner Bros. plans to cast actor l as a possible replacement Batman. If Affleck does leave after "Suicide Squad 2," it does make sense that the studio has a replacement waiting in the wings. That being said, they will have to wait until Affleck ends his tenure with the character.

"Suicide Squad 2" is set to begin filming this October and is set to premiere in 2019.