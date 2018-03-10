'Suicide Squad 2' to Start Filming in the U.K. This Fall

Facebook/SuicideSquad Featured is a promotional image for 'Suicide Squad'

Warner Bros. has been mum about the development of "Suicide Squad 2" in recent months. If a recent report is anything to go by, however, it looks like the studio is already starting to shoot the much-awaited sequel this fall in the U.K.

While the first "Suicide Squad" movie was a critical failure, it was one of Warner Bros.' most successful films in 2016. The film finished its run with more than $750 million international revenue, so it wasn't surprising when the studio announced that it was going to give it a sequel. Since the announcement, however, fans have barely heard anything about the project.

Previous reports claimed that Warner Bros. was having a hard time moving forward with the sequel due to Will Smith and Margot Robbie's challenging schedules. Apparently, filming for the sequel could not begin without the two, who played Deadshot and Harley Quinn, respectively, in the original film.

Now, a new report reveals that the "Suicide Squad" production is finally moving forward as Warner Bros. plans to start shooting the film in the U.K. this fall. The U.K. filming location makes sense since Warner Bros. has a major studio there that has already been home to previous major DC productions. Since "Wonder Woman 2" is also reportedly shooting in the same studio, it's possible that "Suicide Squad 2" will start shooting after the production of the "Wonder Woman" sequel wraps.

Warner's decision to move "Suicide Squad 2's" shooting location to the U.K. is reportedly part of its plan to ramp up DC productions. The first "Suicide Squad" was filmed in Toronto, Canada, so moving its location to the U.K. must be a major switch.

Meanwhile, details about "Suicide Squad 2" are still kept under wraps, but it is expected to see the return of the main cast. There have also been rumors that Dwayne Johnson might make his debut in the film as Black Adam, but Warner Bros. has yet to confirm that.

"Suicide Squad 2" is expected for release next year.