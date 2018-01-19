'Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay' Set for 2018 Release

Youtube/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Screenshot from "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay" trailer

DC fans finally got their first look at the new trailer for the upcoming animated feature film, "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay," set for release in 2018.

Voiced by a number of top-rated artists, the movie has reportedly been rated R for violence and sexual content, as well as some graphic nudity and drug material. It will hit the cinemas this April and will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital later this year via Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Based on the synopsis released, "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay" will feature the Task Force X on a mission to get their hands on a powerful mystical object.

Actor Christian Slater will lend his voice to Deadshot, while Billy Brown is Bronze Tiger and Liam McIntyre is Captain Boomerang. Meanwhile, Kristin Bauer van Straten will play Killer Frost, Gideon Emery is Copperhead, and Tara Strong takes on the role of Harley Quinn. Lastly, Vanessa Williams will be the leader of the Task Force X, Amanda Waller. Other voice cast includes C. Thomas Howell, Dania Ramirez, James Urbaniak and Julie Nathanson. Jim Pirri and Greg Grunberg also star.

Meanwhile, Comicbook lists down the two featurettes to be included in the DVD and Blu-ray combo sets of "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay." According to the report, these are "Outback Rogue: Captain Boomerang" featuring the villain from Down Under, and "Nice Shot, Floyd! The Greatest Marksman in the DCU" featuring one of the most popular DC antiheroes, Deadshot. In addition, there will be a sneak peek for the next DC Universe movie, "The Death of Superman." The fans can avail the DVD at $19.98, while the Blu-ray Combo and 4K UHD Combo will sell at $24.98 and $39.99, respectively.

"Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay" will premiere on April 10, 2018.