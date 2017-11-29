'Suicide Squad' News: Director David Ayer Explains Harley Quinn Deleted Scene

Facebook/SuicideSquad Promo image for "Suicide Squad's" digital and Blu-ray release.

When "Suicide Squad" arrived in theaters, it was met with mixed reviews. Now that its sequel is already gearing up for production, director David Ayer recently opened up about the Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) scene that was deleted from the final cut of the first film.

Harley Quinn, formerly known as Doctor Harleen Quinzel, is one of the main protagonists of "Suicide Squad." The character rose to immense popularity when she became part of the film thanks to her colorful costume and inspiringly psychotic performance. Now that the second installment in the franchise is already in the works, fans are feasting on new "Suicide Squad" concept arts and behind the scenes photos to pass the time.

Recently, a photo of Harley Quinn wearing a costume that she didn't wear in the final film emerged online, causing fans to wonder what's with that scene and why it didn't make it to the final cut. One fan asked Ayer, "Do you think we could ever see the scene associated with this costume?"

Ayer immediately responded to the tweet, explaining that the photo was just a pick up shot for the character and there was nothing special about it.

"This was a pick up shot for the Harley introduction montage. There was no scene or dialogue. I needed a basket of visuals to introduce her. Same with the Joker stuff. There's maybe a few minutes shot with Jared. There are not endless Joker scenes under guard somewhere. Sorry," said Ayer.

Ayer also recently addressed questions pertaining to Joker (Jared Leto), admitting he also regrets not making the character the main villain in the original film. When the film debuted last year, many were disappointed that Ayer chose Cara Delevinge's Enchantress over Joker as the main baddie, but it was only recently that Ayer admitted that the film would have been better if he had chosen Joker over Enchantress.

"Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been the main bad guy," he tweeted.

"Suicide Squad 2" will hit theaters in 2019.