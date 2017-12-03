(Photo: USA Network) Meghan Markle as seen in "Suits."

The end of the story of Rachel Zane, the character played by Meghan Markle in "Suits," was already set before the actress and Prince Harry got engaged.

In an interview with Radio 4's Today, series creator Aaron Korsh said that they decided to come up with a contingency plan involving wrapping up Rachel's story in season 7 as they watched Markle and Prince Harry's relationship "burgeon."

I sort of had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, "Hey, what's going on? What are you going to do?" So ... collectively the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out.

They thought that Markle's days in "Suits" could be coming to an end soon so Korsh found it best to have a plot at the ready to make way for that:

What we decided to do was as the season progresses say, "Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life" — which would likely mean her leaving the show. So let's plan on that and it's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go. And the only way to write a character out like that would be if they got hit by a bus or something. That ending apparently comes in the form of a wedding between Rachel and Mike (Patrick J. Adams), who is also reportedly being written off in "Suits" season 7.

USA Network has congratulated Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement, confirming that her stint on the legal drama, where the actress starred as the lead since its inception, is over.