'Suits' Season 7 Cast News, Spoilers: Simon Kassianides Guest Stars in Finale; Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle to Leave Show?

British star Simon Kassianides will appear on the season 7 finale to launch the "Suits" spin-off. Meanwhile, Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle might not reprise their roles if the show gets picked up for an eighth season.

Kassianides will guest star on the season 7 finale of "Suits," which will already serve as a backdoor pilot to the series' spin-off featuring Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Deadline confirmed.

In the spin-off, where Jessica will navigate through the world of politics in Chicago, Kiassianides is expected to be a series regular. He will play a mysterious tough guy who has strong relations with the city's Mayor and biggest developer.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that season 7 will be the last for Adams and Markle in "Suits."

A source told US Weekly that Adam has already made up his mind about leaving "Suits."

"He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago," the source revealed. The source also added that Adams wants to "pursue other things" and that "his time at 'Suits' has come to an end."

One of the reasons that point to the exit of Adams and Markle is the anticipated wedding event of the on-screen couple in season 7 of "Suits." The source explained that the wedding "will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Adams and Markle were seen on the "Suits" Toronto set filming a wedding event.

However, reps for Adams and Markle have yet to confirm the news.

On the bright side, if "Suits" continues with seasons 8 and 9, Gabriel Macht — who plays Harvey Specter — will still be on the show.

"He's going back so there will be a season 8 and as of now, 9," said the source.

"Suits" season 7 returns next year on USA.