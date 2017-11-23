'Suits' Season 7 News: Body Double Confirms Meghan Markle's Exit

(Photo: Facebook/SUITSonUSA) Featured is a promotional image for "Suits"

Meghan Markle has yet to confirm her exit from "Suits," but her body double may have just spilled the beans.

Nicky Bursic, who stood in for Markle for some scenes in the legal drama, recently penned a short tribute to Markle after reports of her departure surfaced online. She posted the touching message on her private Instagram account and said she has been working as Markle's body double for two years. She told the actress that it has been an honor to work alongside her before ending the caption with two champagne emojis.

The 36-year-old is not the only main cast member leaving "Suits" after season 7. It is believed that her onscreen partner Patrick J. Adams is also quitting the show to pursue other projects. Markle and Adams' characters are currently engaged, which means a wedding featuring Mike and Rachel will likely happen in the finale next year.

Us Weekly reports that Markle had already finished filming her scenes on the program and is now planning her wedding with Prince Harry. While the pair still have not formally announced their engagement, a source confirmed to the media outlet that they are having a "summer wedding."

The brunette beauty had just moved out of her Toronto home this week. A friend of Markle's confirmed that she will reside in Harry's two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage. Her move was actually planned months before, as the place is already decorated with candles and plants she brought in last spring.

"There are no plans for them to live separately," said Markle's pal. "Meghan will move right in."

Insiders previously revealed that "Suits" marks the end of Markle's acting career. She will reportedly focus on humanitarian work as she starts a new life as an official member of the royal family.

The seventh season of "Suits" premieres next year on USA Network.