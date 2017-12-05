'Suits' Season 7 News: Meghan Markle Officially Leaving Series; Showrunner Planned Actress' Exit

Reuters/Toby Melville Meghan Markle will leave her TV show "Suits" since she's moving to London to marry Prince Harry.

"Suits" star Meghan Markle is officially leaving the show after season 7. Showrunner Aaron Korsh reveals that Markle's exit from the show was planned ahead of any engagement news.

Korsh admitted in an interview with Radio 4's "Today" program that he decided long before that Markle and Prince Harry were going to end up together. So he already wrote Markle's Rachel off the series at the end of season 7.

"I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning," Korsh revealed, BBC reports.

Korsh said that he and the writers of "Suits" didn't want to have to ask Markle what her plans with the prince were, so they made the decision themselves.

"We decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out," the showrunner said.

Korsh also said that they hoped "good things" to happen to Markle, and that meant that she had to leave the show. So, they already went ahead and created an exit story for Markle, rather than having her character stay constant in "Suits."

Markle has already confirmed that season 7 will be her last season with "Suits," and her on-screen partner, Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike on the series, teased the actress on social media.

On Twitter, Adams shared the announcement of Markle and Prince Harry's engagement, with the caption, "She said she was just going out to get some milk."

But later on, Adams congratulated the prince on his engagement to Markle while saying that his long-standing on-screen relationship qualifies him to give his regards to the couple.

"Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love," Adams post reads.

"Suits" season 7 returns this 2018.