'Suits' Season 7 News: Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams to Exit Legal Drama

(Photo: Facebook/SUITSonUSA) Featured is a promotional image for "Suits."

Two main characters may be saying goodbye to "Suits" soon.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are poised to exit the hit legal drama, according to reports. Both actors are expected to leave "Suits" after season 7, which returns next year. Since the contracts of all original cast members are finished after the current installment, Adams and Markle will have already fulfilled their obligations to the show. USA Network and producer Universal Cable Productions have yet to comment on the matter.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Markle was spotted during one of her final days on set. Us Weekly notes the second half of season 7 will cover the anticipated wedding of her character Rachel and Adam's Mike.

A recent image of Markle showed the brunette beauty braving the cold in a black hooded parka. She completed her fashionable look with her snow boots and skinny jeans while exiting a trailer. She wore her long tresses straight down as she carried a leather bag with a MacBook inside.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Markle and Adams have finished filming their characters' wedding at a hotel in Toronto over the weekend, with a source confirming that everything was "on lockdown" at the time.

Adams married "Pretty Little Liars" star Troian Bellisario last year. Markle, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with Prince Harry. The actress and her royal beau sparked engagement rumors earlier this month after reports revealed that she may be planning a move to London. It is believed that the 36-year-old is taking on a full-time role as a philanthropist as she bids farewell to her acting career.

Markle and Adams are not the only main cast members who will no longer be around for the eighth season of "Suits." Gina Torres left the show in 2016.

The seventh season of "Suits" returns January 2018 on USA Network.