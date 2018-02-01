'Suits' Season 7 News: Patrick J. Adams Exits With Meghan Markle At Season 7 Finale

Suits/USA Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle will leave their characters Mike Ross and Rachel Zane after the end of 'Suits' season 7.

After Meghan Markle confirmed that she will leave "Suits" at the end of season 7, USA Network also announced that her co-star and onscreen partner Patrick J. Adams decided that it is also time for him to leave the show.

In a statement released Tuesday, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment president Chris McCumber revealed the exit of both Markle and Adams in the special season 7 finale on Wednesday, April 25, while the network decided to order the show's eighth season.

"While we're excited for season eight, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best," McCumber said.

On the other hand, Adams talked to The Hollywood Reporter to explain why he decided to leave the show.

According to the actor, he felt that eight years of being away from his family and his wife Troian Bellisario led him to decide to quit at the end of the upcoming season. He also said that after Mike was released from prison and decided to dedicate his time helping underrepresented people in the middle of season 6, he felt like his character will be out of place in the show.

He also said that after Mike was allowed to practice law legally, Adams felt that there is nothing left for his character to stand out among all the other legal practitioners on TV. "That didn't feel right for him. It didn't feel right for where I was at in my life, either. I started having conversations with Aaron and we both decided [Adams leaving] made sense, as sad and scary as it was. It just felt like it was the way to go," he also said.

But despite the exit of Adams and Markle's characters, the network announced Wednesday that "Grey's Anatomy" alum Katherine Heigl will join the series as the new partner at the Pearson Specter Litt law firm named Samantha Wheeler.

USA Network will air the return of "Suits" season 7 on Wednesday, March 28, at 9 p.m. EDT.