'Suits' Season 7 News: Patrick J. Adams Isn't Worried About Harvey Being Alone, Reveals Why He Left

Patrick J. Adams, who is officially leaving "Suits" after season 7, has no worries over Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) facing the legal world alone. Meanwhile, Adams revealed why he decided to leave the show.

Adams recently announced that he is leaving "Suits" after seven seasons of being Mike Ross, which leaves Harvey and the rest of the team at Pearson Specter Litt to fend for their own.

However, Adams isn't worried about Mike leaving Harvey on his own.

On Twitter, a fan of the show asked Adams, "I'm struggling to see how Harvey @GabrielMacht goes on without his Batman that is Mike Ross @halfadams?"

But Adams simply answered that there were "multiple Robins," which probably meant that Mike wasn't the only one who came by Harvey's side in times of trouble.

In an interview with Deadline, Aaron Korsh revealed that since Mike is leaving, the mentor-mentee relationship he had with Harvey will now be replaced "in a comprehensive approach." But in terms of their bromance, Korsh will have Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Alex (Dule Hill) fill in that department.

Meanwhile, Adams revealed that he chose to leave the show because he didn't want Mike to become just "another lawyer on television," The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Adams said that his character had already come so far that he was becoming a "full-fledged, certified, legal on paper lawyer." He also said that Mike is even going to marry the "woman of his dreams." At that point, Adams explained that Mike had the opportunity to reach for the stars.

After realizing that his character might just become another on-screen typical lawyer after season 7, Adams discussed the situation with Korsh that it's best for his character and his personal life to leave the show.

"It just felt like it was the way to go," Adams said.

"Suits" season 7 returns on Wednesday, March 28, on USA.