'Suits' Season 7 News: Patrick J. Adams to Officially Exit; Series Renewed for Season 8

USA Network has confirmed that Adams is officially exiting "Suits" after season 7, Deadline reports. The announcement follows the exit of Meghan Markle — who plays Adams' love interest, Rachell — since she will soon be marrying into the royal family in Britain.

Adams already released his official statement in exiting "Suits," ahead of the return of season 7's second half. The actor offered his gratitude and appreciation to everyone, "from my unbelievably talented cast mates to our relentlessly committed crew, to the brilliant minds at USA, UCP and Hypnotic, to the legions of fans all over the world," for bringing the show to where it stands today.

He also shared how he grew personally from portraying the character of Mike Ross in "Suits."

"Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live," Adams revealed.

Now, Adams is ready to just be a fan of the show, and he looks forward to all the plots and twists that "Suits" will put their characters in. However, executive producer Aaron Korsh revealed that there's still a chance for Adams to return to the series.

"Both of us are open, under right circumstances, of him coming back," Korsh said. The showrunner also said that the "Suits" cast is a family both onscreen and off-screen, and it only takes the right storyline to bring anyone back.

Even though two of the pivotal cast members are leaving, "Suits" has been renewed for season 8. Korsh confirmed that Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman are all coming back for the new season.

Season 8 will also introduce their newest cast member — Katherine Heigl — who will portray Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt, Variety reports.

"Suits" season 7 returns on March 29 at 9 p.m. EST on USA.