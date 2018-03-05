'Suits' Season 7 News, Return Date: New Promo Teases Mike And Rachel's Farewell Episodes

Facebook/SUITSonUSA Promotional image for 'Suits'

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are leaving "Suits" at the end of season 7, and a new promo prepares fans for the big farewell.

The promo video, titled "Time to Say Goodbye," opens with a very sweet moment shared between Mike (Adams) and Rachel (Markle), who are walking down the aisle very soon.

"I have wanted to marry you from the second I met you," Mike tells his fiancée, who looks touched and teary-eyed.

The clip then transitions to clips from old episodes featuring Mike and Rachel in some of their most romantic moments. The couple has definitely been through a lot — from their first "I love you" to moving in together. Mike's proposal is also remembered as he tells Rachel how much she means to him.

Fans are definitely excited to see how Mike and Rachel's storyline concludes, and the promo video teases a very touching goodbye ahead. Mike is seen shaking Louis' (Rick Hoffman) hand with Rachel in the room. He is then shown hugging Harvey (Gabriel Macht), the man who mentored and guided him all throughout the series, as Rachel also embraces Donna (Sarah Rafferty).

"It'll be the adventure of a lifetime," a smiling Rachel tells Mike.

And, while fans are looking forward to seeing how everything with Mike and Rachel plays out, they are also undoubtedly excited about the romance between Donna and Harvey. It can be recalled that Donna kissed Harvey in the midseason finale, finally giving fans what they wanted. And, although the aftermath was not immediately shown then, fans do not have to wait long to find out what happens next.

With Adams and Markle exiting the series, the legal drama has tapped Katherine Heigl to portray a regular character named Samantha Wheeler, who is a new partner at the firm.

"Suits" season 7 will return on Wednesday, March 28, at 9 p.m. EST on the USA Network.