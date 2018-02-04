'Suits' Season 8 News: Katherine Heigl Joins as Newest Regular Cast Member

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Actress Katherine Heigl from the NBC drama series "State of Affairs" arrives at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014.

"Suits" is not only getting a new season, it will also welcome a new main cast member - Katherine Heigl.

USA Network recently confirmed the addition of Heigl to the eighth season of "Suits." In the same announcement, fans were also given some details on what to expect from the new character to be portrayed by the actress.

"Heigl will star opposite Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) as Samantha Wheeler – a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt," USA Network said.

As expected, USA Network left some mystery on the role that Samantha will play. Apart from being a good asset to the Pearson Specter Litt law firm, the company hinted that Heigl's character would possess quite a rebellious nature as she was described as ready to challenge the status quo. Samantha does not seem to be a plain, obedient character as USA Network also hinted that she has the potential to "become the firm's greatest ally or most powerful enemy."

Heigl has a number of credentials as an actress as her works in the film industry date back to 1992. But she is also not new to TV shows as she has played several main character roles in various hit TV series.

The actress used to play Dr. Izzie Stevens in the still-running series "Grey's Anatomy" for its first six full seasons. After that, she also starred in leading roles for "State of Affairs" and "Doubt."

Along with Heigl, "Suits" will also welcome a new series regular in Dulé Hill, who will play the role of Alex Williams.

Heigl's addition to the show comes shortly after it was confirmed that Meghan Markle would have to leave the show due to her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry of the United Kingdom in May. After season 7, it was also confirmed that Patrick J. Adams would be exiting the show and would no longer take part in season 8.

Markle and Adams played on-screen lovers Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, respectively.

"Suits" season 8 is expected to premiere later this year.