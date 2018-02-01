'Suits' Season 8 News: Katherine Heigl Lands Series Regular Role in Legal Drama

(Photo: Facebook/SUITSonUSA) Promotional image for "Suits."

"Suits" has added a new cast member to its upcoming eighth season.

Katherine Heigl is officially joining "Suits," according to reports. News of her casting was announced by USA Network Wednesday. Heigl will play the series regular role of Samantha Wheeler, Pearson Specter Litt's talented new partner. She shakes up the entire firm and will either turn into PSL's most powerful rival of its greatest ally.

Heigl joins the show's returning series regulars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and latest season 8 addition Dulé Hill. Production for the new season starts in Toronto this April.

"Joining 'Suits' was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," the star said about her casting.

She added, "I have watched 'Suits' from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

Ahead of Heigl's casting, USA Network picked up "Suits" for an eighth season. The renewal was confirmed ahead of the legal drama's midseason premiere this spring. Additionally, the network formally announced that longtime series regulars Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams will no longer be part of the show. The onscreen pair is expected to finish their arc this year with a wedding for their characters Rachel and Mike.

"After seven seasons, 'Suits' remains one of USA Network's most beloved and popular series," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a press release. "While we're excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best."

"Suits" season 7 returns with new episodes on March 28 on USA Network, while a release date for season 8 has yet to be announced.