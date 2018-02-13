'Suits' Season 8 Release Date, Cast News: Series to Introduce Fresh Faces

Facebook/SuitsonUSA Patrick J. Adams has no worries for Harvey without Mike.

"Suits" season 7 is still airing on USA Network, but fans are already clamoring for details about the next season. Right now, details about season 8 are still few and far between but early reports suggest that it will see the return of most of the season 7 cast members, as well as introduce fresh faces.

For a while, fans thought that "Suits" season 8 might no longer happen, especially after news about Meghan Markle's engagement with Prince Harry came out. Most of the show's cast contracts were also reported to end after season 7, making season 8 look more unlikely. Thankfully, the USA Network confirmed last month that the series would still return for another season.

In its official statement, the network announced: "After seven seasons, 'Suits' remains one of USA Network's most beloved and popular series. While we're excited for season eight, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to 'Suits' season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best."

As for its cast, USA has yet to announce who will fill Markle's shoes next season. As reported earlier, Markle will no longer return for season 8 as she will be busy preparing for her upcoming wedding with Prince Harry. Aside from her, Patrick J. Adams will also bow out of the series this current season so the network will have to find someone to replace him.

Meanwhile, "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl will reportedly play Samantha Wheeler, Pearson Specter's new partner. Her character is described as cunning, someone who is sly enough to become either the "greatest ally or most powerful enemy" of the firm.

"Suits" season 7 is currently in its second half. On the other hand, season 8 won't air until 2019. USA has yet to announce its premiere date, but it is expected to debut sometime in summer.