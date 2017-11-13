'Suits' Spinoff Air Date, Cast News: Rebecca Rittenhouse and Morgan Spector Join Gina Torres

The planned "Suits" spinoff added two more actors in the cast. Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") and Morgan Spector ("The Mist") will join star Gina Torres, who continues her role as Jessica Pearson in the new show.

Facebook/SuitsonUSA Gina Torres will lead the cast of the "Suits" spinoff as Jessica Pearson.

Rittenhouse and Spector will mark their first appearance on "Suits" in the season 7 finale airing in mid-2018. Rittenhouse will play a new lawyer who serves the Chicago mayor that Spector will play.

The new show, however, is not yet a done deal. USA Network will still determine if the "Suits" spinoff will officially progress as a series after the backdoor pilot airs.

Torres opened the idea for her character's own series with "Suits" producer Aaron Korsh in 2016. The actress also announced that she's stepping down as series regular in season 7, which began its run in July.

"The powerhouse character of Jessica Pearson, expertly brought to life by the incomparable Gina Torres, has won the hearts of television fans everywhere," USA Network stated when plans for the spinoff was first hatched. "USA Network is beyond thrilled to work with Gina, [series creator] Aaron Korsh, the entire Suits producing team and our partners at UCP to explore the exciting next phase of Jessica's story."

Meanwhile, "Suits" is currently on hiatus but the show will return for the second half of season 7 in early 2018. Rumors have it that this will be Meghan Markle's (Rachel Zan) last year on the show, should it receive a season 8 renewal.

Markle sparked speculations she's quitting acting when reports indicated she's planning a big move to London with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Fans and royal watchers believe the couple, who have been dating for more than 18 months, are announcing their engagement soon.

The legal drama "Suits" debuted on USA Network in 2011. The show also stars Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen).