'Suits' Spinoff Cast News, Release Date: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Alum Joins Cast

(Photo: Instagram/simonkass) Simon Kassianides is the last actor to join the "Suits" spinoff.

The highly anticipated "Suits" spinoff has added actor Simon Kassianides to its growing ensemble.

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." alum was tapped for the role of a mysterious tough guy with connections to the mayor and the city's top developer. He is expected to be a series regular.

Just like the rest of the confirmed cast of the project, Kassianides will appear in the season 7 finale of "Suits," which will serve as the backdoor pilot.

Kassianides is most notably known for his stint in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" as the HYDRA agent Sunil Bakshi and has appeared in other shows like "How to Get Away with Murder," "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Zoo." Should the "Suits" spinoff become a full-on series, fans should expect to see a lot more of the actor.

Kassianides joins fellow newcomers Rebecca Rittenhouse and Morgan Spector, whose casting for the "Suits" spinoff was announced just a little over a week ago.

The series will focus on fan-favorite attorney Jessica Pearson played by Gina Torres in the original series in her foray into the world of Chicago politics.

USA Network has committed to a pilot for now. A series order will likely depend on the success of the characters' introduction in the "Suits" season 7 finale.

In an official statement, NBC Universal Cable Entertainment president of Entertainment Networks Chris McCumber expressed his excitement about the project:

The powerhouse character of Jessica Pearson, expertly brought to life by the incomparable Gina Torres, has won the hearts of television fans everywhere. USA Network is beyond thrilled to work with Gina, [series creator] Aaron Korsh, the entire "Suits" producing team and our partners at UCP to explore the exciting next phase of Jessica's story.

As for the original "Suits" series, it is rumored that Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams are leaving after the current season.