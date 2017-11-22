'Suits' Spinoff News: Simon Kassianides Lands Role in Upcoming Political Drama

(Photo: Facebook/SUITSonUSA) Featured is "Suits" star Gina Torres, who will be lead starring in the legal drama's upcoming offshoot.

The "Suits" spinoff continues to expand.

Simon Kassianides is officially on board the upcoming political drama, according to reports. The British actor will be introduced as a guest star in the "Suits" season 7 finale — an episode that will serve as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. Should the project move forward as a series, Kassianides is expected to join as a series regular.

As for his character, Kassianides will take on the role of a mysterious tough guy. He is an influential person because he has ties to both Chicago's biggest developer and the city mayor. He joins "The Mindy Project" actress Rebecca Rittenhouse and "The Mist" star Morgan Spector, who were tapped to join the series last week.

The still-untitled offshoot will follow "Suits" powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson as she enters the world of Chicago politics.

News about Kassianides' casting comes days after reports confirmed that Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle will be leaving "Suits" after season 7. Reps for the network and the actors declined to comment on their alleged exit, but a source revealed to Entertainment Weekly that discussions about the matter are still ongoing.

"Suits" creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh previously explained that developing a spinoff for the hit legal drama is not as easy as it seems.

"The challenge of the spinoff is to make it work both as a fresh new episode that launches a series and to make it work as an episode of 'Suits,'" he told Deadline in August. "The idea is, Harvey would go to Jessica's aid, battling against political forces in Chicago, and the people on Suits would all step up and try and help Harvey with the situation he is in back home. We will be bouncing back and forth between Chicago and New York."

USA Network has yet to announce an official release date for the "Suits" spinoff.