'Suits' Spinoff News: Two Actors Join Cast, Filming to Start in Chicago This Week

(Photo: Facebook/SuitsonUSA) Gina Torres will lead the cast of the "Suits" spinoff as Jessica Pearson.

Filming for the "Suits" spinoff is scheduled to kick off this week.

The upcoming series will start filming in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 17, according to reports. The "Suits" season 7 finale airing early next year will serve as a backdoor pilot for the new series that would follow lawyer Jessica Pearson (played by Gina Torres) as she starts a new life in Chicago.

It is still unclear which cast members will be heading to the Windy City this week. If Meghan Markle will be there this week, she would be in the city just weeks after, following her boyfriend Prince Harry's attending of the Obama Foundation international summit.

News of the filming schedule comes after two actors officially joined the spinoff. Sources confirmed to Deadline that Morgan Spector ("The Mist") and Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") have landed major roles in the new USA Network show.

Spector has been tapped to play Mayor Bobby Golec, a charismatic and handsome working-class mayor of Chicago. He is up for reelection in six months, which means he might be willing to do everything to stay in power.

Rittenhouse, on the other hand, will take on the role of Keri Allen. A Chicago native, Keri is an ambitious lawyer who also serves as the mayor's unofficial right hand.

As Cinemablend points out, Spector's and Rittenhouse's respective characters seem to be paired together. Although the network has yet to reveal further details about their roles, they could serve as obstacles to Jessica's new career in Chicago.

"Jessica is going to get in a tangle and a tussle with some Chicago politics players," creator Aaron Korsh teased about the spinoff in August. "They will be of different levels, from the Mayor on down, and maybe not all will be directly involved in politics ... As we go through the spinoff episode, at the end hopefully you'll have a great idea of what her future is moving forward and who's a potential ally and who's a potential enemy in her world."