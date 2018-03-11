'Suits' Spinoff News: USA Network Greenlights Jessica Pearson-Centric Series

USA Network Gina Torres' character Jessica Pearson will return in 'Suits' spinoff series.

The much-awaited "Suits" spinoff that will focus on Gina Torres' beloved character finally gets a series order from USA Network.

The spinoff will join its mothership series in USA Network as it returns for its eighth season despite the departure of lead stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle after the current season.

According to reports, the spinoff will center on Torres' character Jessica Pearson, the powerhouse lawyer who left the legal office in New York to join the dirty world of politics in Chicago.

"Gina's portrayal of Jessica Pearson as one of television's strongest, most successful businesswomen has made a huge impact with fans," NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment president of entertainment networks Chris McCumber said as reported by Variety. "We can't wait to explore this next chapter in the 'Suits' legacy – and a brand new world for Jessica.

"Suits" creator Aaron Korsh will also serve as the executive producer of the spinoff together with showrunner Daniel Arkin. The upcoming show will also serve as the reunion of Korsh with Torres, who left the mothership series in 2016.

"It was an extraordinary pleasure working with Gina on Suits for six years. Beyond her undeniable talent, she is an incredible partner and collaborator, and I always hoped we would work together again," Korsh said in a statement that was cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am sincerely grateful to USA and UCP for giving Dan Arkin, my producing partners at Hypnotic and me the opportunity to continue Jessica Pearson's journey in this new series that will encapsulate all that our fans love about her and Suits — but with its own distinct story that will be unique to the franchise," the series creator also said.

Jessica's return on screen will be introduced in an upcoming finale of "Suits" season 7, which will be aired by the network on Wednesday, April 25, at 9 p.m. EST. However, the title for upcoming spinoff is still under wraps.