'Sundays With Alec Baldwin' Continues on ABC

Reuters/Stephanie Keith ABC orders new episodes of Alec Baldwin's show.

ABC has ordered new episodes of Alec Baldwin's talk show, and the first episode will be a sneak peek that premieres right after the 90th Oscars.

"Sundays With Alec Baldwin" will have eight more episodes as ordered by ABC, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The show will be similar to Baldwin's podcast on WNYC, "Here's the Thing," where he interviews a significant people from different industries.

The network plans to air a sneak peek feature for Baldwin's show right after the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 4, where the host will interview two of his long-time friends in show business.

The first episode will feature Baldwin's in-depth interview with "Saturday Night Live" co-cast member Kate McKinnon, as well as his time with his old friend, Jerry Seinfeld.

Baldwin is expected to have an intriguing first episode because McKinnon and Seinfeld's interviews are said to cover topics such as comedy with their current political mood, as well as their lives before and after they have acquired fame.

The "Saturday Night Live" star plans to have two interviewees per segment, and has a line-up of comedians, actors, politicians, and others from the American pop culture for his guests.

The host of "Sundays With Alec Baldwin" expressed his gratitude to ABC for taking him on their network.

"I'm excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field. I've enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera," Baldwin announced, Deadline reports.

Likewise, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey shared his confidence in Baldwin.

"Alec's intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven't seen before in this format. ... When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special," Dungey revealed.

"Sundays With Alec Baldwin" airs on Sundays at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.