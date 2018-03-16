'Super Bomberman R' Is Coming to Multiple Platforms in June With Ratchet, Master Chief and More

"Super Bomberman R" has gone multi-platform, as versions for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One has been announced by Konami on Thursday, March 15. The new versions will come out this June, and they will also feature new playable Bomberman characters based on "Halo," "Portal" and "Ratchet and Clank."

The game has first come out on the Nintendo Switch, and has since earned its share of fans with its regular updates that add to the classic "Bomberman" formula.

Konami "Super Bomberman R" is coming to multiple platforms including the PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam and Xbox One this June, as Konami recently announced.

Each new version will also get their own new platform-exclusive characters. Xbox One will get a Master Chief Bomberman straight out of the "Halo" series, while Ratchet Bomberman will be featured for the PlayStation 4 to celebrate "Ratchet and Clank."

The Windows PC version, which will be available via Steam, is getting P-Body from "Portal" to represent the platform.

Players who got their copy of "Super Bomberman R" via digital pre-order, or by buying a physical copy from retail outlets, will also get Shiny Editions for some of the existing characters, according to Gematsu. All eight of the Bomberman Brothers will have their Shiny counterparts, as well as the Golden Vic Viper Bomber, if for a limited time.

"Super Bomberman R" for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are coming out in the Americas a couple of days earlier than the rest, on June 12. Other regions worldwide get their home console versions on June 14, according to Polygon.

Meanwhile, those on the Windows PC can get their Steam copy starting June 13, regardless of the region they're in. All upcoming versions of "Super Bomberman R" will retail for around $40. More details for the new "Super Bomberman R" update are available on the game's official website, including pictures of the new additions.