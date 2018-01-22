Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show News: Justin Timberlake Prepares For Epic Show

REUTERS / Luke MacGregor 2018 Super Bowl performer Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake dropped his plans for his upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the pop singer-songwriter revealed that he wants to make his upcoming performance extra memorable by giving his all. This will be the third time that he will appear in the most-watched musical event of all time, since he and his former bandmates from N'Sync took the stage in 2001.

He also appeared alongside Janet Jackson in 2004, but their performance caused a national scandal after Jackson suffered from a wardrobe malfunction.

The video also showed that he prepares for the upcoming event by constantly working out to keep himself fit. He also attends a lot of meeting with his team to talk about their options for the event.

However, the "Sexy Back" singer admitted that he is nervous about making his next Super Bowl performance an unforgettable experience. "I believe it's also the place where there's nothing wrong with giving people what they want," the singer said in the video that was posted by E! News. "My biggest challenge is what is my fingerprint on that show come February 4th. It's going to go by quick."

In an earlier interview with NBC's "Sunday Night Football" in October, the Grammy-awarded singer mentioned that he wanted to use his performance as an opportunity to unify the nation. "I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point within that 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty," he stated.

When asked if the controversial wardrobe malfunction will have a repeat performance this year, the singer vowed that it will never happen again.

Aside from Timberlake, the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl will also feature singer Pink who will sing the national anthem before the start of the game.

The 2018 Super Bowl will be held at the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4.