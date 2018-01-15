Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show Performers Lineup: Justin Timberlake, P!nk to Sing at February Event

REUTERS/Luke Macgregor U.S. singer Justin Timberlake arrives for the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London.

It is already known that Justin Timberlake will be headlining this year's Super Bowl, but a few other famous faces are gracing the field on the big day.

According to NFL.com, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will be singing "America The Beautiful" before the game as part of the Super Bowl LII pregame celebration. Odom is known for portraying Aaron Burr in the hit musical, "Hamilton," on Broadway.

Carrie Underwood will also be performing prior to the game. According to Entertainment Weekly, the "American Idol" winner will be singing a newly released song titled "The Champion" to kick off the event. The song is a collaboration with rapper Ludacris. This is not the first time Underwood will be opening for a football game, as she has been performing before "Sunday Night Football" for the past five NFL seasons. The National Anthem, on the other hand, will be sung by P!nk.

As for Timberlake, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, which will also be broadcasted on NBC. The "Filthy" singer will be releasing his fifth studio album, titled "Man of the Woods," two days before the Super Bowl.

This will mark Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. He first sang at the event back in 2001, though not as a solo act. Still a member of *NSYNC at the time, the popular boyband took the stage with Aerosmith and Britney Spears, among others. In 2004, Timberlake again performed at the show with Janet Jackson, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction in what is now known as "Nipplegate."

Headliners for previous Super Bowl Halftime Shows include Lady Gaga in 2017 and Coldplay in 2016, which also featured surprise appearances from Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

The Super Bowl LII, as well as the Halftime Show, will take place on Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in in Minneapolis, Minnesota.