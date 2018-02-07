Super Bowl 2018: How Pink Won Before, During, and After Singing the National Anthem

REUTERSMario Anzuoni Pink and husband Carey Hart recently celebrated his 42nd birthday.

Following the aftermath of the first few minutes of Super Bowl 2018, singer Pink, who was given the task of singing the National Anthem was met by fans and critics alike. Reports reveal that she has decided to clap back against her critics, revealing why she seemingly did not give an all-out performance.

According to reports, one critic on social media had something to say about Pink's performance, which was that it "sucked" and that if they liked her singing then something must be wrong. The criticism comes after some fans noticed that she spit something out before heading to the center field to perform a rendition of the National Anthem. Pink later revealed that it was a throat lozenge, which led her to her next point: the pop singer was battling flu at the time of her performance, but did tell her fans beforehand she was going to do her best regardless of how sick she was.

Further reports revealed Pink promptly told her critic that at the very least, she sucked while singing her country's National Anthem at the Super Bowl. The post from the critic has since been deleted but not before fans rejoiced her statement. Some were also quick to point out that one reason why Pink may have decided to respond to the criticism could be the fact that she has been dreaming of singing the National Anthem for the Super Bowl since she watched her idol, Whitney Houston, do the exact same thing in 1991.

Regardless of what the critics are saying, Pink seems to have won the Super Bowl 2018 before it started. Fans lauded her for her best effort despite the flu that she was battling. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay updated.