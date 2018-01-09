Super Bowl 2018 Latest News: What to Know About Upcoming Sporting Event

Reuters/Adrees Latif Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017.

With 2018 finally taking hold, the Super Bowl isn't that far off. As the Super Bowl 2018 draws near, here's what people should expect from the upcoming football event.

Super Bowl 2018, or Super Bowl 52, will be taking place this Feb. 4, 2018 on Sunday. While the kickoff time is yet to be determined, it can be guessed that the event would start at around 6:30 pm EST, as per tradition. However, this could be a subject to change.

As for which state would be hosting the Super Bowl 2018, it should be known that Minnesota has been chosen to host Super Bowl 52. Back in May 2014, it should be remembered that National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell had announced that Super Bowl 52 would held in Minneapolis, Minn, at the city's newest U.S. Bank stadium. This will be the second time that the city would play host to the event after previously hosting Super Bowl 26 back in 1992 where the Washington Redskins stood triumphant against the Buffalo Bills.

The new Minneapolis stadium is said to be able to seat 66,200 which could be further increased to 70,000 when expanded. The new stadium had been built in time for the 2016 NFL season.

While the Super Bowl 52 may be all about American football, it's safe to say that it's Halftime Show is also one of the most anticipated parts of the entire event. This year, pop singer Justin Timberlake will be taking to the Super Bowl stage to entertain the countless of audiences and viewers with some of his biggest hits.

Timberlake will no doubt be joining a number of successful acts who have taken part in the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and would succeed pop star Lady Gaga, who performed last year. Recent performers also include Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, The Black Eyed Peas and Madonna.

The multi-award winning actor, who boasts 10 Grammys to his name, is definitely no stranger to the most viewed musical event that is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. It should be remembered that the 36-year-old had once performed at the event with his former band, N'SYNC, back in 2001 as well as in 2004 as a solo artist with main performer Janet Jackson.

The singer, however, will be following in some rather big footsteps seeing as Lady Gaga's performance has been dubbed as the "most-watched musical event of all time" by NFL with over 150 million viewers.

Singer P!nk had also been tasked with singing the national anthem.