Super Bowl 2018 News: Can Vikings End Up Getting Their First Championship Win?

Super Bowl 2018 is just around the corner, and predictions are already starting to surface. After the Minnesota Vikings' remarkable win at the NFC Championship Game, there are speculations that if the team manages to keep the momentum, they might just end up getting their first Super Bowl championship this year.

The past year has been a great year for the Vikings. Not only did they have an excellent performance during the regular season; they also bagged the NFC North and secured the second spot in the NFC playoffs. Topping off these achievements was their victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, where they had a miraculous finish in the divisional round over their opponent.

If the Vikings take down the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game, they are automatically set to contest Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. If they successfully win that game, that will mark their first Super Bowl win in history. Bleacher Report noted that while the Eagles have the home field advantage in their match, the Vikings have the best defense in the league, and that's more than enough to get them past the Eagles.

As of now, there are only eight teams remaining in the Super Bowl playoffs, which means there's a total of 16 Super Bowl matchups possible. This week, CBS Sports has ranked all the 16 possible Super Bowls, including the potential point spread for each game and the odds that they will happen.

CBS Sports' list of the most appealing matchup in Super Bowl LII includes Eagles vs Titans, which has the longest odds at 175-to-1. Saints vs. Titans has a potential spread of Saints, -6.5, and 100-to-1 odds of happening. Top five on the list include the matchups between Falcons and Steelers; Saints and Patriots; Vikings and Steelers; Vikings and Patriots; and Falcons and Patriots; with 12-to-1, 9-to-2,15-to-2,3-to-1 and 11-to-2 odds of happening, respectively.