Super Bowl 2018 Odds, Date, Kickoff Time: Patriots Favored Over Eagles; Where to Watch?

The National Football League's (NFL) annual biggest event, Super Bowl 2018, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 4. The match between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a first down by running back Dion Lewis (33) picks up a first down in the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Minnesota will host the Super Bowl for the second time around in their history with the NFL. The city hosted its first game in 1992 for Super Bowl XXVI.

Favored to win Super Bowl 2018 are the Patriots over the Eagles with 5.5 to 6 point odds. This early, bettors also believe that the Patriots will win in next year's Super Bowl in Atlanta with 9 to 2 odds.

The Patriots, led by Tom Brady, landed a spot at the Super Bowl following its final match with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brady scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while the Patriots' defense also contained the opposing team.

The Eagles, on the other hand, advanced to Super Bowl 2018 after beating the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Nick Foles, who stepped up for an injured Carson Wentz, led his team to victory with three touchdowns.

Fans say that this match between the Patriots' Brady and the Eagles' Foles at the 2018 Super Bowl is comparable to David vs. Goliath. Some bettors also believe that the odds might change days before the game to favor the underdog.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show will feature the return of Justin Timberlake. The last time the former NSync star performed for the NFL event was in 2004 with Janet Jackson, which became controversial due to a wardrobe malfunction that exposed her breast. Pink will also grace the event to sing the National Anthem.

Incidentally, the Patriots were also playing against the Carolina Panthers during the 2004 Super Bowl with Timberlake. The Patriots won this match at 32 to 29.

Super Bowl 2018 will air on NBC beginning 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 4.