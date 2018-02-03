Super Bowl 2018 Schedule: When And Where To Watch Patriots Vs. Eagles

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque A Super Bowl promotional banner showing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hangs in an atrium at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

After more than a decade, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will once again face-off in a Super Bowl. While the former has been a playoff staple and are gunning for their second consecutive title, the latter has been a true underdog story and are looking to secure their first-ever Super Bowl triumph.

But while everyone is excited about the David vs. Goliath matchup, it was a rematch that almost didn't happen. If not for professional quarterback Tom Brady, leading the Patriots back from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter, the Eagles may have faced Jacksonville in Super Bowl LII.

But enough about the back story because with only a few days to go before the epic matchup, it's all about the schedule, the odds, and of course, the bragging rights.

Super Bowl LII is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Those who aren't able to get a ticket to the game can watch it on NBC with Al Michaels providing live play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth serving as analyst. Streaming is available on NBC Sports Live.

Obviously, the Patriots are coming into the Super Bowl as the favorites being last year's champion. That being said, the Eagles can't be dismissed too easily with a defense comparable to that of the 1990 New York Giants.

Currently, the Patriots opened as a 5.5-point favorite however this has shrunk to 4 in some places revealing the differing views of oddsmakers. The Eagles, on the other hand, have an entire city behind them and the tenacity to boot. After losing Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots by three points, the Eagles are looking to secure their first title win and they are not about to let Brady snatch other Super Bowl from them.

All in all, the Super Bowl is definitely not one to miss as the Eagles will give the Patriots a tough fight. Will the Patriots continue their dominance or will the Eagle regime take over for the first time in history? Be sure to catch Super Bowl LII this Sunday to find out.