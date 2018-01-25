Super Bowl LII News: Justin Timberlake to Perform At Halftime; Analysts Predict Patriots Win

REUTERS/Gary Hershorn Photo during the Super Bowl XLV where the Green Bay Packers win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011.

A little over a week from now, it will be time again for the National Football League's Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, where Justin Timberlake will take the coveted halftime stage and sports analysts predict the New England Patriots will snatch their second straight win.

The Super Bowl LII will happen on Sunday, Feb. 4, and this year's venue will be the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The expected kick-off time is at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Apart from the expected action-packed match between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Super Bowl Halftime Show is definitely one of the most awaited parts of the event, as it has been in the previous years.

This year, Timberlake goes back to the Super Bowl stage -- but will now perform on his own -- for the halftime show.

"What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies," Timberlake told Mike Tirico in an exclusive interview. "I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point within that 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty."

Super Bowl fans will recall that Timberlake shared the stage with Janet Jackson for the 2004 halftime show which, aside from their performance, will be remembered for an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Meanwhile, Grammy award winner Pink will be singing the national anthem.

However, the biggest moment of the Super Bowl remains to be at the end of the affair where the world will see which team will hold the trophy.

In a report by ESPN, several predictions by analysts were gathered where most are expecting to see another Patriots win. This was attributed to the team's advantage in terms of Super Bowl experiences and its strong offensive and defensive plays.

This is the first time the Eagles will be playing at the Super Bowl since 2005 where they also faced the Patriots and lost, 21-24. On the other hand, this is going to be the eighth Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots since 2002, where they have won five out of these championship matches.